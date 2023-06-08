Daniel Cormier snubs Jim Miller for UFC Hall of Fame: ‘Time served’ doesn’t get you in

Donald Cerrone may be headed to the UFC Hall of Fame, but according to former two-division champ (and HOFer) Daniel Cormier, Jim Miller doesn’t make the cut.

During Wednesday’s edition of “DC and RC,” Cormier stated his case for leaving Miller off the list despite another highlight-reel performance this past Saturday at UFC Vegas 74.

“It makes me feel bad, because ... I’m of the other side,” Cormier said. “I tap out, bro. I don’t feel, RC, like time served immediately puts you in the Hall of Fame. Look, he’s got more wins than anyone else. I love Jim Miller, and this makes it hard for me, but I just don’t feel like time served puts you in the Hall of Fame.

“RC, there’s an offensive lineman in the NFL right now that played 20 years. Is that guy going into the Hall of Fame just because he played 20 years? It doesn’t work that way, RC. You have to have accomplishments to go into the Hall of Fame.”

Miller may have never held a UFC belt, but he’s set several records inside the octagon, most notably appearances (42) and wins (25). With a concussive knockout of Jesse Butler at this past Saturday’s event, he inched two finish wins closer to Charles Oliveira’s record of 19.

And Miller holds the records for most wins (22) and finishes (15) in the UFC lightweight division.

Those accolades, along with Miller’s popularity as a tough veteran, convince Clark that a spot in the HOF is warranted.

“Jim Miller’s popularity and hype is not what Cowboy Cerrone is, but Cowboy Cerrone is going to be a Hall of Famer,” Clark said. “I think he might be going in this year, and so is Jim Miller.

“The one thing about the UFC being new as an organization is there are so many ways people are going to get into the Hall of Fame, and I believe that Jim Miller, with his amount of fights and his amount of wins, and the dude still has knockout power, which is what we saw on Saturday.”

