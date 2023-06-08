UFC 289 press conference video

The UFC 289 press conference features the top stars of Saturday’s pay-per-view card on Thursday evening in Vancouver, Canada. The fighters will answer questions from the media.
The guest list includes:
- UFC President Dana White
- UFC bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes
- UFC bantamweight title challenger Irene Aldana
- Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira
- UFC lightweight Beneil Dariush
- UFC welterweight Mike Malott
- UFC welterweight Adam Fugitt
- UFC featherweight Dan Ige
- UFC featherweight Nate Landwehr
- UFC middleweight Marc-Andre Barriault
- UFC middleweight Eryk Anders
The UFC 289 press conference is expected to begin at 8 p.m. ET. Watch live video above.
