Chatri Sityodtong: Angela Lee ‘could likely retire’ from MMA following the tragic death of her sister

There’s a chance that ONE atomweight champion Angela Lee will not return for another fight.

That’s the word from ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong, who recently addressed Lee’s future during a Facebook Live session. During the Q&A, Sityodtong revealed that Lee is leaning towards retirement from the sport following the tragic death of her sister Victoria Lee, who also competed in ONE Championship.

Victoria Lee died this past December at just 18 years of age.

“Angela Lee is likely not coming back due to the loss of her sister,” Sityodtong said during the Facebook Live session.

In a separate message shared with the South China Morning Post, Sityodtong added that Angela Lee hasn’t made up her mind for certain but in her absence the promotion will move to crown an interim atomweight champion. The promotion is working towards a matchup between Stamp Fairtex vs. UFC veteran Seo Hee Ham with an interim title up for grabs.

Sityodtong also confirmed that Victoria’s older brother Christian Lee, who serves as both the lightweight and welterweight champion in ONE, will sit out for the rest of 2023 but he intends to return in 2024.

ONE will likely move to crown interim champions at both lightweight and welterweight until Lee makes his return to action.

“Angela is still undecided on her return, but could likely retire,” Sityodtong said. “Stamp [Fairtex] versus [Seo Hee] Ham is interim [for the atomweight division].

“I spoke to Christian, he wants to fight 100 percent but he will take the rest of the year off. He will return next year. We will do interim title fights in both divisions this year to keep everything moving.”

Neither Angela or Christian Lee have directly addressed fighting again since the loss of their sister six months ago.

Sityodtong did not make any official announcements regarding who might compete for the interim lightweight or welterweight titles but it appears both fights are in the works for later this year.