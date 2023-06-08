Undefeated bantamweight Melissa Dixon signs with the UFC

The UFC has added an undefeated women’s bantamweight fighter to the roster.

A person with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting on Thursday that Melissa Dixon has signed with the promotion on a four-fight deal. The deal is considered an outright signing and there’s currently no word on when she’ll make her octagon debut. MMA Junkie first reported the signing.

Dixon is 5-0 in her pro career, including three first-round stoppages via strikes. The 31-year-old has competed for Golden Ticket Promotions, where she went 3-0, and then moved on to Ares FC where she was victorious in both of her appearances. In her most recent outing, Dixon stopped Darya Zheleznyakova via first-round TKO at Ares FC 9 this past November. She currently sits just outside the top 15 of the MMA Fighting Global Rankings.

The addition is a welcome one to the bantamweight division which has needed a boost in terms of the number of competitors. Amanda Nunes defends her 135-pound title against Irene Aldana in the main event of Saturday’s UFC 289 fight card.