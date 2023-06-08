 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Undefeated bantamweight Melissa Dixon signs with the UFC

By Mike Heck
Melissa Dixon
Melissa Dixon on IG

The UFC has added an undefeated women’s bantamweight fighter to the roster.

A person with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting on Thursday that Melissa Dixon has signed with the promotion on a four-fight deal. The deal is considered an outright signing and there’s currently no word on when she’ll make her octagon debut. MMA Junkie first reported the signing.

Dixon is 5-0 in her pro career, including three first-round stoppages via strikes. The 31-year-old has competed for Golden Ticket Promotions, where she went 3-0, and then moved on to Ares FC where she was victorious in both of her appearances. In her most recent outing, Dixon stopped Darya Zheleznyakova via first-round TKO at Ares FC 9 this past November. She currently sits just outside the top 15 of the MMA Fighting Global Rankings.

The addition is a welcome one to the bantamweight division which has needed a boost in terms of the number of competitors. Amanda Nunes defends her 135-pound title against Irene Aldana in the main event of Saturday’s UFC 289 fight card.

