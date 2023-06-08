Heck of a Morning: Is it do-or-die for Beneil Dariush’s title hopes at UFC 289?

Beneil Dariush has done enough to earn a lightweight title shot in the minds of most MMA pundits, and this Saturday, he puts his spot on the line against the former champ in Charles Oliveira. A win for Dariush makes it a no-brainer to give him a title fight against Islam Makhachev, but if he loses, does that slam the door on Dariush ever getting a title shot in the promotion’s marquee division?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses the stakes involved for Dariush in the co-main event of UFC 289, and where Oliveira could go depending on the result. Additionally, listener topics include the PFL’s recent drug suspensions, the true No. 2 promotion right now behind the UFC, the UFC’s rankings, Mike Malott’s ceiling and star potential ahead of his main card matchup this Saturday in Vancouver against Adam Fugitt, Miranda Maverick vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius, and more.

