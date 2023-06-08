Between the Links: Nunes vs. Aldana, Dariush’s moment of truth, UFC 289, Jon Jones vs. Tyson Fury, more

Amanda Nunes headlines UFC 289 this Saturday as she defends her bantamweight title against Irene Aldana. Should she be victorious, what will that do for her already cemented legacy, and win or lose, could this be the last time we see the greatest women’s fighter of all-time compete?

On an all-new edition of Between the Links, the panel will discuss the main event of Saturday’s UFC pay-per-view event in Vancouver, British Columbia. Additionally, they’ll discuss the quality of the card, the pivotal lightweight co-main event between former champ Charles Oliveira taking on Beneil Dariush in the latter’s biggest fight of his career, Dana White doubling down on a potential Jon Jones vs. Tyson Fury fight in the octagon, the UFC Vegas 74 main event between Amir Albazi and Kai Kara-France, where Albazi goes with the heavily debated decision win, and how the conversation of judging after the fight has aged, and more.

Host Mike Heck moderates the matchup between MMA Fighting’s Alexander K. Lee and Eric “New York Ric” Jackman.

Watch the show live at 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT in the video above.

