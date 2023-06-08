PFL 4 Results: Loughnane vs. Pinedo

MMA Fighting has PFL 4 results for the Loughnane vs. Pinedo fight card at The Theater at Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta on Thursday night.

In the main event, 2023 featherweight champion Brendan Loughnane faces Jesus Pinedo. Loughnane has won nine of his 10 PFL fights, while Pinedo looks for his first win of the season.

The co-main event sees 2021 featherweight champion Movlid Khaybulaev fight Tyler Diamond.

Thursday’s card features the second half of the PFL featherweight and light heavyweight seasons.

Check out PFL 4 results below.

Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET)

Brendan Loughnane vs. Jesus Pinedo

Movlid Khaybulaev vs. Tyler Diamond

Marthin Hamlet vs. Sam Kei

Bubba Jenkins vs. Jo Sungbin

Josh Silveira vs. Delan Monte

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Marlon Moraes vs. Gabriel Braga

Ty Flores vs. Dan Spohn

Chris Wade vs. Ryoji Kudo

Impa Kasanganay vs. Tim Caron

Taylor Johnson vs. Andrew Sanchez

Abigail Montes vs. Brandy Hester

Alexei Pergande vs. Akeem Bashir