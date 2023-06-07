No Bets Barred: Can Irene Aldana upset Amanda Nunes at UFC 289? Plus, is this the end of Flyweight Unders?

UFC 289 takes place this Saturday for the promotion’s first trip to Canada since 2019, and it should be a good one. In the main event, women’s bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes puts her 135-pound title on the line against Irene Aldana, and in the co-main event, former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira looks to get back to a title shot by beating surging contender Beneil Dariush, and so of course the No Bets Barred boys are back with a thorough breakdown on all their favorite bets.

Co-hosts Conner Burks and Jed Meshew kick off the show with a little banter, and some laments over UFC Vegas 74, which did no go well for either man, before diving into breakdowns of all the fights at UFC 289. Topics discussed include the groundswell of support for Aldana coming into this title fight, a concerning stat for Charles Oliveira, and numerous dissenting views on some of the most interesting undercard fights.

Tune in for Episode 48 of No Bets Barred.

New episodes of the No Bets Barred podcast drop every Wednesday and are available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever else you find your favorite podcasts. The latest episode can be heard below.