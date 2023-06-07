PFL 4 weigh-in video: Ty Flores misses weight by over 5 pounds

The PFL 4 official weigh-ins went off without a hitch, with one major exceptions.

Preliminary light heavyweight competitor Ty Flores badly missed weight at the weigh-ins for Thursday’s fight night in Atlanta, coming in at 211.5 pounds for the 205-pound contest. Including the one-pound allowance for non-title fights, Flores was 5.2 pounds over the limit.

See video of the gaffe below, courtesy of FanSided.

#PFL4 weigh-in results: Ty Flores -211.2



He has missed weight by 5.5 pic.twitter.com/EUTBvNYWbJ — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) June 7, 2023

Flores’ bout with Dan Spohn (206) will proceed as scheduled according to the PFL, with Flores forfeiting 20 percent of his purse as penalty. Flores also automatically takes a one-point penalty in the light heavyweight standings.

Featherweight headliners Brendan Loughnane and Jesus Pinedo successfully made weight, both coming in at 146 pounds.

Loughnane, the 2022 featherweight champion, looks to continue the strong start to his 2023 campaign after defeating Marlon Moraes via second-round TKO this past April. The British star has won five straight fights and been victorious in nine of his 10 appearances for the league.

Pinedo is coming off of a loss in his PFL debut, having dropped a split decision to the undefeated Gabriel Braga at the April event.

The co-main event also features two top PFL featherweights as 2021 champion Movlid Khaybulaev takes on Tyler Diamond. Khaybulaev weighed in at 146 pounds, with Diamond a shade lighter at 145.8.

Ceremonial weigh-ins are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET. Watch live video of that event above.

See the weigh-in results for PFL 4: Loughnane vs. Pinedo below.

Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET)

Brendan Loughnane (146) vs. Jesus Pinedo (146)

Movlid Khaybulaev (146) vs. Tyler Diamond (145.8)

Marthin Hamlet (205.8) vs. Sam Kei (206)

Bubba Jenkins (146) vs. Jo Sungbin (145.8)

Josh Silveira (205.6) vs. Delan Monte (205.8)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Marlon Moraes (145.6) vs. Gabriel Braga (144.4)

Ty Flores (211.2)* vs. Dan Spohn (206)

Chris Wade (145.4) vs. Ryoji Kudo (145.6)

Impa Kasanganay (204) vs. Tim Caron (205)

Taylor Johnson (205.6) vs. Andrew Sanchez (205.6)

Abigail Montes (145.8) vs. Brandy Hester (145)

Alexei Pergande (145.8) vs. Akeem Bashir (146)

*missed weight