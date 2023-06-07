 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The MMA Hour with Chris Weidman, Brendan Loughnane, Mike Malott, Josh Taylor, and Gareth A. Davies in studio

By Ariel Helwani
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: Intro

1:05 p.m.: Boxing champ Josh Taylor previews his showdown with Teofimo Lopez on Saturday.

1:35 p.m.: UFC welterweight Mike Malott joins to break down his UFC 289 fight with Adam Fugitt.

1:55 p.m.: 2022 PFL champ Brendan Loughnane previews his PFL 4 headliner with Jesus Pinedo.

2:15 p.m.: Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman discusses his return to the octagon at UFC 292.

2:45 p.m.: Combat sports broadcaster Gareth A. Davies joins in studio to preview Lopez vs. Taylor and more.

3:30 p.m.: All your questions answered in the latest edition of On The Nose,.

4:15 p.m.: Parlay pals give bets for UFC 289, Taylor vs. Lopez and more.

