The MMA Hour with Chris Weidman, Brendan Loughnane, Mike Malott, Josh Taylor, and Gareth A. Davies in studio

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: Intro

1:05 p.m.: Boxing champ Josh Taylor previews his showdown with Teofimo Lopez on Saturday.

1:35 p.m.: UFC welterweight Mike Malott joins to break down his UFC 289 fight with Adam Fugitt.

1:55 p.m.: 2022 PFL champ Brendan Loughnane previews his PFL 4 headliner with Jesus Pinedo.

2:15 p.m.: Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman discusses his return to the octagon at UFC 292.

2:45 p.m.: Combat sports broadcaster Gareth A. Davies joins in studio to preview Lopez vs. Taylor and more.

3:30 p.m.: All your questions answered in the latest edition of On The Nose,.

4:15 p.m.: Parlay pals give bets for UFC 289, Taylor vs. Lopez and more.

