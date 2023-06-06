Chael Sonnen pleads not guilty to misdemeanor battery charges, bench trial set for August

Chael Sonnen entered a plea of not guilty with a bench trial date now set in his ongoing legal drama over misdemeanor battery charges filed against him in Las Vegas over a year ago.

According to online court records, negotiations were held on Tuesday regarding the case, but a resolution wasn’t reached, which led to a preliminary hearing and trial date being set. Sonnen recorded a plea of not guilty in the case, and a bench trial is now set for 9:30 a.m. local time in Las Vegas on Aug. 9.

Sonnen is accused of attacking several people at the Four Seasons Hotel in Las Vegas on Dec. 18, 2021.

Julie and Christopher Stellpflug, a couple originally attached to the criminal case against Sonnen, alleged the three-time UFC title challenger struck both of them and put Chistopher Stellpflug in a chokehold after allegedly slapping a drink of his hand as they walked down the hallway in their hotel.

Allegations were also made that Sonnen then attacked several security guards who attempted to intervene in the physical altercation.

The couple stated that Sonnen was allegedly intoxicated and acting belligerently when the assault took place. They are also suing Sonnen in civil court after prosecutors dropped felony battery charges due to a lack of evidence.

Another person allegedly involved in the incident has also filed a lawsuit against Sonnen after he claimed he was punched by the MMA veteran in an unprovoked attack while he was working as a maintenance man at the hotel.

Sonnen has not addressed the battery charges publicly, but he has continued regular appearances on his podcast and YouTube channel, as well as working for promotions like BKFC, where he’s served as an analyst. His commentating job at ESPN was put on hold after charges were initially filed against Sonnen.

The bench trial will be overseen by Judge Ann E. Zimmerman.