Jake Paul set to make feature film debut in combat sports drama from same company behind ‘Air’

Jake Paul already crossed over from social media influencer to become a professional boxer and now he’ll add acting to his ever expanding resume.

The 26-year-old fighter has signed on to make his feature film debut in a combat sports drama from Mandalay Pictures and Wonder Street. Paul will star as “a small-town youth rising to international fame through combat sports.”

Paul will also serve as an executive producer on the project alongside his business partner Nakisa Bidarian from Most Valuable Promotions.

“I’m thrilled to be partnering with Mandalay Pictures and Wonder Street on my first feature film project,” Paul said in a press release. “Both companies have proven track records of producing high-quality content that resonates with audiences, and I couldn’t be more excited to work with such talented and experienced teams.

“As someone who has always believed in pushing boundaries and taking risks, I can’t wait to bring this unique story and my brand to the big screen. This is just the beginning of an exciting new chapter in my career.”

The fictional story sounds familiar after Paul followed a similar path in his own career growing up in northeast Ohio before he and his brother Logan Paul became household names through viral videos posted on social media and YouTube.

Paul then transitioned into professional boxing where he’s amassed a 6-1 record overall with his next fight scheduled against Nate Diaz on Aug. 5 from Dallas.

There’s no word yet on who will be writing the script or potentially directing the project now that the film is officially in development.

As for the production company behind the film, Mandalay Pictures, which is a division of Mandalay Entertainment, recently produced the film Air starring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck that tells the story behind Nike’s original partnership with NBA superstar Michael Jordan.