Heck of a Morning: Advice to MMA fans about controversial scorecards, plus UFC 289 chatter

This past Saturday featured another UFC event, and another bout that has led to divisiveness due to the scorecards. While it can be frustrating, fans need to understand a very important lesson — this isn’t the first time this has happened, it won’t be the last, and nothing is going to change anytime soon.

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to the scoring of the UFC Vegas 74 main event between Amir Albazi and Kai Kara-France that saw Albazi win a controversial split decision, and answers questions about open scoring, robberies on the cards, and commission transparency. Additionally, topics include UFC 289, the main event of Saturday’s pay-per-view card between Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana, the co-main event between Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush, where the UFC goes with Islam Makhachev if Oliveira is victorious, Alex Caceres’ ceiling at 145, and much more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

