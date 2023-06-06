Paddy Pimblett provides injury update, admits he was ‘sh** in me last fight’

Paddy Pimblett says he’s on the comeback trail following an ankle injury he suffered in his most recent UFC bout this past December.

At UFC 282, Pimblett was on the right end of a controversial decision against Jared Gordon to improve to 4-0 inside the octagon. On his YouTube page, Pimblett released a video showing the countdown to his recent wedding, along with providing an injury update, while also answering a question about what he expects when he returns to the octagon, which the timeline seems a bit more positive than originally expected.

“I can’t wait, I’m hoping to fight before the end of the year to be honest, kick some little fart’s head in,” Pimblett said on his latest YouTube vlog. “I was s*** in me last fight. It was a bad performance.

“I’ve said it [myself] — you’re only as good as your last performance, and I looked s***. But when I come back, everyone will be sucking my arse again.”

During an April interview with Sky Sports, Pimblett said that he would “be lucky to fight this year” with the injury he sustained. Pimblett is more optimistic he will be able to return to the cage before the calendar turns to 2024 after having a more in-depth procedure done than the norm.

“People [usually] get one of these surgeries, I had to get two in one,” Pimblett explained. “[One] ligament needed doing, the other ligament needed doing, that’s why I had a boot on for so long.

“People have been commenting asking, ‘Are you retired or not?’ What, can I get injured now?”