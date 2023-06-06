Jake Paul, KSI take shots at one another once again: ‘It’s crazy how much your hype has died’

Jake Paul and KSI continue to take shots at one another, planting seeds for an eventual future showdown inside the squared circle.

Before that can happen, Paul is scheduled to face longtime UFC competitor Nate Diaz on Aug. 5. KSI is hoping to face Tommy Fury — the man who recently handed Paul his first loss — in his next bout, but nothing has been announced.

The most recent exchange between two tow influencer boxers began after KSI called out Fury to sign a contract to fight — while, of course, taking a shot at Paul.

“This clown…tried to fight Dildo Dan who has never boxed and put a rehydration clause on him,” Paul stated. “[He] Fought a 40 year old who hadn’t fought for 3 years and put a rehydration clause on him before elbowing him. Now trying to squeeze Tommy. I elevated Tommy, my son is now worth a lot more than the $1.5M offers you making.

“Tommy, February we run it back.”

KSI responded with an attempt to set the record straight and what he and his team at Misfits Boxing are offering Fury, plus another shot at the YouTube star.

“We ain’t offering $1.5 million,” KSI said.

“It’s crazy how much your hype has died since you lost. No one cares anymore.”

Paul and Diaz’s matchup will stream on DAZN and takes place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.