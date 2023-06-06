Morning Report: Michael Bisping gives Tyson Fury ‘no chance’ against Jon Jones in MMA but ‘you would buy the pay-per-view’

Fuel keeps getting added onto the latest MMA vs. boxing hypothetical crossover matchup.

UFC President Dana White continued to invite the world’s best heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury into the octagon following UFC Vegas 74 this past weekend. Fury getting into MMA wouldn’t be the first time a high-profile boxer has made the cross between sports and vice versa. Ultimately, the results have always been about what one would expect — aside from let’s say Ray Mercer needing only nine seconds to knock out Tim Sylvia in June 2009.

The talk in mid-2023 has been generated between Fury and the current UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones after earlier speculation about a Fury and Francis Ngannou clash. After dismissing the idea of “gimmick fights,” White is making it abundantly clear that he would host the bout in his promotion. This is likely because of the presumed favorable outcome, and former champions turned analysts like Michael Bisping don’t see any other result, which is where the spectator fascination comes from.

“I am down to watch it. Come on, let’s go,” Bisping said on his YouTube channel. “Who doesn’t want to see that? Tyson Fury vs. Jon Jones in an octagon.

“[Oleksandr] Usyk should be the fight [for Fury], Stipe [Miocic] should be the fight for Jon Jones. But I’m telling you, just as a fan, I would love to see it. I’m intrigued. Fury’s a big guy, he’s a powerful man. He comes from a fighting family of gypsies. They are tough bastards, simple as that. But in a mixed martial arts contest inside the octagon with no weapons, he’s not gonna have a bloody chance. He’s not gonna have a chance in hell. No way.”

The talk of Jones vs. Fury comes at an interesting time. As June begins, one month from now was the originally targeted date for Jones’ first UFC heavyweight title defense opposite former two-time champion Stipe Miocic. Unfortunately, no deals were made for the International Fight Week event of UFC 290 on July 8, and “Bones’” return remains up in the air.

Jones has made it clear why he wants Miocic next and that’s been the only name he’s expressed major interest in aside from this newly developed Fury idea. The options for challengers are no secret among who is available, no matter how realistic at heavyweight. History has shown, however, that the big spectacle pairings like Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor are the most lucrative and attention garnering. Therefore, providing reason enough for Bisping to see why the thought is afloat in the combat sports atmosphere.

“[Miocic] will be a real heavyweight test for Jon Jones because Jon moved up to heavyweight, he fought Ciryl Gane, with respect to Ciryl, not the most complete fighter,” Bisping said. “There is tougher challenges stylistically for Jon Jones. Again, that’s not an insult to Ciryl Gane. But Stipe Miocic’s been the heavyweight king. Defended the belt three times, is a tremendous wrestler, was able to take D.C. (Daniel Cormier) down, was able to stop D.C.’s takedowns as well a lot of the time. Not saying D.C. didn’t have any success, he knocked him out in the first fight.

“[Miocic] would be more competitive and I think the fight would play out on the feet and it would be sensational. But Tyson Fury will get absolutely smoked. I’d want to see it and I guarantee you people right now — if Tyson Fury vs. Jon Jones in the UFC were going down, you would buy the pay-per-view. That would just be ridiculous.”

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Chris Weidman (15-6) vs. Brad Tavares (19-9); UFC 292, Aug. 19

FINAL THOUGHTS

I don’t know how many times we need to even talk about these crossover things to determine what we already know.

Jones vs. Fury in a squatting competition interests me more than any type of fight.

Thanks for reading!

