Makwan Amirkhani, Trevin Jones and four more fighters removed from UFC roster

The UFC has removed six veteran fighters from the roster after they completed contracts and weren’t re-signed by the promotion.

The list includes Makwan Amirkhani, Tony Gravely, Omar Morales, Trevin Jones, Batgerel Danaa and Mounir Lazzez. UFC officials confirmed the roster changes to MMA Fighting on Monday.

While the fighters have been removed from the roster due to the end of their current contracts, any or all of them could be re-signed to the promotion at a later date.

Amirkhani exits the UFC after going 1-5 in his past six fights, including back-to-back losses in fights against Jack Shore and Jonathan Pearce in his most recent appearances in the octagon. The 34-year-old veteran made an impressive run to start his UFC career with three straight wins before losing a split decision to current featherweight contender Arnold Allen.

Jones’ run with the UFC comes to a close after four straight losses, capped off with a setback to ex-bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt in his most recent outing.

Gravely dropped back-to-back fights to Victor Henry and Javid Basharat with a 4-4 overall record in the UFC after joining the promotion by way of Dana White’s Contender Series.

Morales went 1-4 in his last five fights with the UFC with three losses in a row, including a split decision loss to Chris Duncan in his most recent appearance.

Batgerel went 0-3 in his last three fights after putting together a 3-1 record to start in his UFC career.

As for Lazzez, he made an impressive debut in Abu Dhabi back in 2020, but he went 2-2 overall during his run with the UFC.