Paul Felder steps in for Joe Rogan on UFC 289 broadcast team

The broadcast team for UFC 289 is set, with Paul Felder joining as color commentator for the promotion’s first pay-per-view return to Canada since 2019.

Felder steps in for Joe Rogan, who will not be attending UFC 289 on Saturday.

Joining Felder on the broadcast team is Jon Anik, who handles play-by-play duties, with UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier also serving as a color commentator. Megan Olivi is the reporter on duty for the card, which is headlined by UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes defending her title against Irene Aldana.

UFC officials confirmed the broadcast team to MMA Fighting on Monday.

Felder has handled color commentary duties on pay-per-view cards in the past when Rogan hasn’t been in attendance, including UFC 283 in January when he traveled to Brazil in place of the comedian and podcast host.

Rogan has routinely skipped out on events held outside of North America, although it’s unclear why he opted to stay home for the card in Vancouver.

The UFC’s return to Canada is highlighted by the women’s bantamweight title fight as well as a co-main event featuring ex-lightweight champion Charles Oliveira taking on Beneil Dariush in an intriguing matchup that could potentially earn the winner a title shot.

UFC 289 airs via ESPN+ pay-per-view, with the main card kicking off at 10 p.m. ET.