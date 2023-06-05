Undefeated heavyweights Greg Velasco vs. Shamil Gaziev set for UFC’s Contender Series in September

Shamil Gaziev and Greg Velasco will collide with a potential UFC contract on the line at the promotion’s Contender Series on Sept. 19, multiple people with knowledge of the booking told MMA Fighting.

The event takes place at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Velasco (6-0) recently defended the Cage Fury FC heavyweight title with a second-round TKO over Ronald Coleman. The former NCAA wrestler at Rider University claimed the vacant belt with a decision over Kevin Sears in October 2022.

Gaziev (10-0) knocked out former UFC fighter and KSW title contender Darko Stosic in his most recent appearance under the Brave CF banner this past February, earning the ninth stoppage of his MMA career.

The upcoming Contender Series season runs from Aug. 8 to Oct. 10, a 10-week stretch that airs live on ESPN+. Previous seasons of the show featured future UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill, as well as rising stars Sean O’Malley and Jailton Almeida.

Mike Heck contributed to this story.