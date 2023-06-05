UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett announces marriage to longtime girlfriend

One of the UFC’s rising stars has officially tied the knot.

Over the weekend, lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett revealed on Instagram that he got married to longtime girlfriend Laura Gregory. According to the post, the wedding took place on May 28.

“What a day from start to finish we couldn’t of asked for better weather, atmosphere or people we had around us,” Pimblett stated. “Would like to thank everyone who came. Laura is finally Mrs. Pimblett now even tho we’ve been a married couple for years.”

The 28-year-old Pimblett is 4-0 since signing with the UFC in 2021 — which includes stoppage wins over Luigi Vendramini, Rodrigo Vargas, and Jordan Leavitt. In his most recent outing, “The Paddy” was victorious via a controversial unanimous decision over Jared Gordon at UFC 282 this past December.

Pimblett has been unable to get back into the octagon thus far in 2023, and said that he will “be lucky to fight this year” after suffering an ankle injury in the win over Gordon.