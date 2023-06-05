UFC Paris return announced for Sept. 2

The UFC is back in the “City of Light.”

The promotion announced Monday that UFC Paris is set to take place at Accor Arena on Sept. 2. This marks the UFC’s second trip to the city following a France debut on Sept. 3, 2022, almost a year to the day.

Magnifique! We are going back to #UFCParis on Sept 2!



Find out how to get your tickets early ⤵️



No bouts have been announced for the Sept. 2 card.

The first UFC Paris event was headlined by a heavyweight bout between France’s Ciryl Gane and Australia’s Tai Tuivasa. Gane defeated Tuivasa by third-round knockout in a back-and-forth fight to rebound from a title fight loss to Francis Ngannou.

France hosts its second UFC event since a ban on mixed martial arts was lifted in 2020. Other MMA promotions have become prominent in the country, including Fernand Lopez’s Ares FC, which also has an event scheduled for Sept. 1 in Paris.

The general sale for UFC Paris tickets begins June 23.