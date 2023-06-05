 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The MMA Hour with Alex Pereira, Kai Kara-France, Anthony Smith, Andre Ward, and Martin Lewandowski

By Ariel Helwani Updated
/ new

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: We kick off the show by reacting to the weekend in combat sports.

1:45 p.m.: Retired two-division boxing champion Andre Ward chats about the latest news in the boxing world.

2:15 p.m. Former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira discusses his move to 205 pounds, fighting Jan Blachowicz, his run-in with Israel Adesanya, and more.

2:45 p.m.: KSW President Martin Lewandowski looks back on the rousing success of his promotion’s action-packed KSW Colosseum 2 event.

3:15 p.m.: Anthony Smith stops by to reflect on his recent setback against Johnny Walker and looks ahead to what’s next.

4 p.m.: Kai Kara-France returns following his controversial split-decision loss to Amir Albazi at UFC Vegas 74.

4:20 p.m.: We recap GC and the Parlay Pals’ best bets from a busy weekend.

For the latest episodes of The MMA Hour, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting