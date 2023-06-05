The MMA Hour with Alex Pereira, Kai Kara-France, Anthony Smith, Andre Ward, and Martin Lewandowski

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: We kick off the show by reacting to the weekend in combat sports.

1:45 p.m.: Retired two-division boxing champion Andre Ward chats about the latest news in the boxing world.

2:15 p.m. Former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira discusses his move to 205 pounds, fighting Jan Blachowicz, his run-in with Israel Adesanya, and more.

2:45 p.m.: KSW President Martin Lewandowski looks back on the rousing success of his promotion’s action-packed KSW Colosseum 2 event.

3:15 p.m.: Anthony Smith stops by to reflect on his recent setback against Johnny Walker and looks ahead to what’s next.

4 p.m.: Kai Kara-France returns following his controversial split-decision loss to Amir Albazi at UFC Vegas 74.

4:20 p.m.: We recap GC and the Parlay Pals’ best bets from a busy weekend.

