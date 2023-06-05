On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC Vegas 74

Amir Albazi was on the right end of a split decision that many have deemed controversial in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 74 card against one-time interim flyweight title challenger Kai Kara-France. Following the win, Albazi called for a title shot against the winner of the Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja fight at UFC 290 in July, but was his performance enough to get him that opportunity?

On an all-new edition of On To the Next One, MMA Fighting’s designated matchmakers Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee give their thoughts in regards to what could be next for Albazi following the biggest win of his career. Additionally, future matchups are discussed for Alex Caceres following his Fight of the Night bonus earning victory over Daniel Pineda, Jim Miller after brutally knocking out newcomer Jesse Butler in 23 seconds, along with fellow main card winners Tim Elliott, Karine Silva, Elizeu Zaleski, and more.

