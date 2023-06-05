Morning Report: Colby Covington can’t support Jon Jones as greatest of all time, needs to be ‘clean-cut athlete’

Jon Jones will never get Colby Covington’s vote of support in the all-time great debate.

During their time at Iowa Central Community College, Covington and Jones were roommates, chasing the dream of being the best wrestlers imaginable. Unfortunately, Covington turned sour on his old friend after they parted ways when moving on with their athletic careers, finding MMA and ultimately UFC success.

Jones’ accomplishments are well-documented in the octagon having recently captured his second divisional title, becoming UFC heavyweight champion this past March. The first-round guillotine choke over Ciryl Gane was “Bones’” 15th win in UFC title fights — the most in promotional history. Unfortunately for the legend, troubles outside the cage have also been large story points throughout his run. Whether with fight-related incidents like performance-enhancing drug (PED) speculations via test findings and failures or legal issues, it’s enough to overshadow Jones’ talent for “Chaos.”

“That’s opinion-based,” Covington told MSCS Media in response to Jones being called the greatest fighter of all time. “That’s whoever’s opinion that was writing that from ESPN that day. That’s cool, that’s your opinion but there’s probably 20, 30, 40 million people in America that don’t think the opposite. People in the Republican party respect people that are blue-collar, that have a clean slate, that aren’t breaking the law, doing these violent acts.

“Everybody knows the multiple steroid tests that he failed so how can you call yourself a clean-cut athlete and the greatest of all time when you cheated on multiple steroid tests and broke many laws? For me, the greatest fighter of all time has to be a good fighter in the cage and outside the cage.”

With Jones recently capturing another undisputed UFC title, Covington remains in hot pursuit of his first after holding interim gold in 2018. In his 20-fight career, Covington has only been bested by the former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in title bids and now finds himself seemingly set to challenge the now-best 170-pounder on Earth, Leon Edwards. While the matchup is the expected next welterweight title bout, nothing is yet official.

Covington has managed to stand out during his run in the UFC thanks to his outspoken personality and high-volume wrestle-kickboxer type of style. In the greatest of all time debate, there is a name similar to himself that Covington puts atop the list. The name happens to contradict what he said about Jones, however, as during their 49-fight career, they tested positive for banned substances on multiple occasions and have fully and openly admitted their guilt.

“A guy that stands out to me: Chael Sonnen,” Covington said. “A guy from the same place that I came from. Oregon wrestling, those roots and became a larger-than-life figure and was able to transcend the sport and move the pay-per-view needle. And he’s a great person outside. A family man, fights for the republic, loves Donald Trump, God-fearing American. We need more guys like that on our side.”

MORNING MUSIC

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

Okay, Cowboy.

Judo throw KO for Cowboy Oliveira!! That's a new one...#TitanFC82 pic.twitter.com/ORct1qykp3 — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) June 2, 2023

Insanity.

KNOCKED OUT from FULL MOUNT!



Former WBO cruiserweight champ Krzysztof Głowacki is dangerous from anywhere!!



XTB #KSWColosseum2 pic.twitter.com/7pZI71yaPX — KSW (@KSW_MMA) June 3, 2023

Ouff.

Greg Hardy got dropped twice in Team Combat League boxing pic.twitter.com/NSB9KDQeF2 — Fight Lounge (@fightlounge_) June 3, 2023

More KSW chaos.

What the what?

Wow, I'm about to fight and guess who's facing me? A younger version of myself! He's all fired up, just like I used to be. But then, out of nowhere, something weird happens. Wondering where this is leading me? Stick around to see what is next @meta_gameplan pic.twitter.com/e44NCqPfn5 — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) June 4, 2023

Let’s go.

Jim Miller at 170?? I’m in for sure! I can’t do camp during summer though so have to be in late fall/early winter… Let’s go! — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) June 4, 2023

Fight week.

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Yana Santos (14-7, 1 NC) vs. Macy Chiasson (9-3); UFC Vegas 76, July 1

Polyana Viana (13-5) vs. Iasmin Lucindo (14-5); UFC Vegas 78, Aug. 12

Gerald Meerschaert (35-16) vs. Andre Petroski (9-2); UFC 292, Aug. 19

FINAL THOUGHTS

Those KSW environments are something else, man. How Mamed Khalidov can still pull moves off like that one just doesn’t make sense.

Thanks for reading!

