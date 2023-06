Watch UFC 289 Countdown video to get a closer look at the top two fights of the UFC 289 fight card, which takes place Saturday, June 10, at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

Two-division champion Amanda Nunes defends her title against Mexican challenger Irene Aldana in the main event, while former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira faces top contender Beneil Dariush in a pivotal matchup in the co-headliner.