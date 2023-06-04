Alexander Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya become first official athletes of Logan Paul’s Prime

PRIME continues its takeover of the UFC.

Last week, Logan Paul made headlines when footage dropped showing Paul getting in some wrestling training with UFC champions Alexander Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya. A quality high—school wrestler and MMA fan, Paul has previously shown an interest into crossing over into the UFC at some point, but on Sunday, Paul revealed there was something more going on as well, when he announced that he had signed both Volkanovski and Adesanya to sponsorship deals with his drink company, PRIME.

The first official PRIME athletes



Welcome to the family @stylebender @alexvolkanovski pic.twitter.com/czy3kUmiP0 — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) June 4, 2023

PRIME Hydration is a drink company founded by Paul and KSI in 2022 that quickly became a sensation, allegedly generating $250 million in retail sales since its release. Earlier this year, the company made its first foray into the world of MMA, signing a deal with the UFC as “the Official Sports Drink of UFC and an official partner of the UFC Performance Institute.” The deal includes a number of branded integrations, most notably the renaming of the UFC corners into the “PRIME Hydration Recovery Zones.” The company also has sponsorship deals in NASCAR the Premier League.

Volkanovski has been the UFC featherweight champion since 2019, with four successful title defenses to his name. Most recently he fell short attempting to claim the lightweight title, losing a unanimous decision to Islam Makhachev at UFC 284. He is next set to defend his featherweight title against interim champion Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290 on July 8, in Las Vegas.

Adesanya recently recaptured the UFC middleweight title with a sensational knockout of his nemesis Alex Pereira at UFC 287 in April, and has no set plans on when he will next defend his belt.