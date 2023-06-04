Israel Adesanya blasts UFC Vegas 74 judges: ‘How many times will they rob athletes of their moments of glory’

Israel Adesanya is less than pleased with the judges at UFC Vegas 74.

In Saturday’s main event, Adesanya’s teammate Kai Kara-France lost a close split decision to Amir Albazi, with judges Sal D’Amato and Chris Lee scoring the fight for Albazi, while Michael Bell saw it for Kara-France. It was an unpopular decision for many fans and fighters, but none more so than Adesanya, who exploded on social media afterwards with a series of scathing Tweets.

Nah bro…

Fuck yous!!! — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) June 4, 2023

Fire Chris Lee & Sal Deez nuts. — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) June 4, 2023

I tweeted that before even seeing the scorecards because I knew them two will fuck it up!! Hoooow many times will they rob athletes of their moments of glory, if their money, their livelihood for their family. Fuuuuuuuck them cunts, they need to expire quickly and go. Mike Bell… pic.twitter.com/aCRG646b1i — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) June 4, 2023

Start interviewing the judges after fights.

Hold them accountable for their work. — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) June 4, 2023

“Nah bro…F*** yous!!! “Fire Chris Lee & Sal Deez nuts. “I tweeted that before even seeing the scorecards because I knew them two will f*** it up!! Hoooow many times will they rob athletes of their moments of glory, of their money, their livelihood for their family. F*** them c****, they need to expire quickly and go. Mike Bell was the only judge to score this properly, the other two deff need to disappear. “Start interviewing the judges after fights. Hold them accountable for their work.”

Though he was the one affected, Kara-France actually handled the decision better than Adensanya, saying in the post-fight press conference that he was confident he should have won, but also noting that judging is subjective and he could have done more to make his case. Later though, Kara-France did join in the lamentations, Tweeting a response to the judges.

Who’s worse UFC judges or NRL Refs? — Kai Kara France (@kaikarafrance) June 4, 2023

“Who’s worse UFC judges or NRL refs? [Nervous laughing emoji]”

Unfortunately for Kara-France, what’s done is done and now the New Zealand fighter finds himself on a two-fight losing streak, having lost an interim flyweight title fight against Brandon Moreno at UFC 277. It’s the first losing streak of his UFC career and puts Kara-France well outside of the flyweight title picture for the moment.

Albazi, meanwhile, has now won his first five fights in the UFC and after the win called for a title shot against the winner of the upcoming fight between champion Brandon Moreno and Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 290 on July 8 in Las Vegas.