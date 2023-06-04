‘I will make that fight’: Dana White doubles down on Jon Jones vs. Tyson Fury UFC bout to crown baddest man on the planet

Dana White admits he’d still prefer a Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic heavyweight title fight to happen later this year, but if Tyson Fury wants to prove he is in fact the “baddest man on the planet,” the UFC president would do everything in his power to make a battle in the octagon between Jones and Fury.

White had initially expressed interest in putting that fight together in a past interview in preparation for Power Slap 2. Following Saturday’s UFC Vegas 74 event, White was asked what the current plans were for Jones. Although the question asked of White had no mention of Fury’s name, White took the opportunity to respectfully lay down the challenge once again.

“There’s this debate going on about who is the baddest man on the planet,” White said at the UFC Vegas 74 post-fight press conference. “Jon Jones is the baddest man on the planet, there’s no doubt about it. So when we talk about baddest man on the planet, if two guys fought in a fight, who would win? If you want to discuss another baddest man on the planet, it would be Tyson Fury in a boxing arena, and we all know if Jon Jones boxed Tyson Fury, Tyson Fury wins.

“All of these boxing guys want to keep talking about this and keep it in the ring. I’m telling Tyson Fury, who I respect very much, if you really want to find out who the baddest man on the planet is, I will make that fight. I will make Jon Jones vs. Tyson Fury in the octagon, and we’ll figure out [payment] — we figured out how to pay Floyd [Mayweather when he boxed Conor McGregor]. We’ll figure out how to pay you, too Tyson.”

Fury responded to White, as well as Jones — who also called for Fury to head to the UFC for the potential blockbuster bout — saying that if Jones wants to fight him, it will only take place in the boxing ring.

White says he is on good terms with Fury, and this has nothing to do with disrespect, or trash talk, it’s about settling a debate that otherwise wouldn’t be settled unless the two combat sports champions actually fight.

“The offer is out there, if you want to do it in the UFC — and I know he was messing around a little with MMA for a little while there — let’s do it,” White said. “Let’s answer the question. But these guys [in the UFC] aren’t boxing. Listen, if you want the fight, if you want the title of baddest man on the planet, let’s do it. I’m in.

“We could all talk about this forever, but there’s only one way to find out. I’m willing to do it. Tyson can call me himself. He has my number, we have a good relationship, or Tyson’s people can call me and we’ll get it done.”