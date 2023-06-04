UFC Vegas 74 post-fight show: Was Kai Kara-France robbed in main event loss to Amir Albazi?

While most of the MMA community believes Kai Kara-France did enough to bounce back from his loss to Brandon Moreno in the main event of UFC Vegas 74 on Saturday night, two of the judges disagreed, which led to Amir Albazi picking up the biggest win of his career via split decision. Although the fight was very competitive throughout the 25 minutes, does the scoring of the fight constitute a robbery?

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Damon Martin, and E. Casey Leydon react to the promotion’s return to the APEX, the scoring of Albazi’s win over Kara-France, and whether or not the official scorecards did enough to change opinions of the result when it was initially read. Additionally, topics include Albazi calling for a title shot against the winner of the UFC 290 matchup between Brandon Moreno and Alexandre Pantoja and what his chances of getting it are, Jim Miller’s 23 second knockout win, Karine Silva’s nasty submission but not being rewarded with a bonus, Alex Caceres and Daniel Pineda’s wild co-main event battle, and more.

Watch the UFC Vegas 74 post-fight show above, or an audio-only version of the show can also be streamed below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever else you get your pods.