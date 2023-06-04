UFC Vegas 74 post-fight bonuses: Jim Miller picks up bonus No. 14 for thunderous knockout win

In his 42nd octagon appearance, Jim Miller picked up his 14th UFC performance bonus for a huge knockout victory at UFC Vegas 74.

Miller stopped Jesse Butler in just 23 seconds, laying out the UFC newcomer with a pair of left hands that left him slumped against the cage on Saturday night’s main card in Las Vegas.

With the win, Miller is now two finishes from tying the all-time UFC record with 17 stoppages. Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is, for now, the leader with 19 stoppages. Miller also holds the record for most UFC wins with 25.

In other bonuses handed out on Saturday night: