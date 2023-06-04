Amir Albazi vs. Kai Kara-France official UFC Vegas 74 scorecards

Amir Albazi and Kai Kara-France went the distance in their UFC Vegas 74 headliner, and official scorecards from Saturday’s headliner at UFC APEX reveal a divided judging panel.

Albazi ultimately took home the split decision via scores of 48-47 twice with one score going 48-47 for Kara-France in the ESPN+ main event.

Here is the official scorecard for the fight.

Of the five rounds, judges Chris Lee, Sal D’Amato and Mike Bell agreed only on 3 of them: Rounds 2 and 3 to Albazi via 10-9 and Round 5 to Kara-France by the same score. D’Amato dissented on Round 1, giving the rame to Albazi while Lee and Bell saw it the other way. And in Round 4, which was identified early as one of the most closely contested frames, D’Amato and Bell were in the majority, scoring it 10-9 for Kara-France while Lee had it the same for Albazi.

Among media scores collected by MMADecisions, Kara-France was the overwhelming favorite, with 19 of 21 giving him the victory. Ten of those had it 4-1 for the New Zealand fighter. Of the two who gave the fight to Albazi, both had it 3-2 for the Iraqi fighter.