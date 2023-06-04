 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi full fight video highlights

By MMA Fighting Newswire
/ new
UFC Fight Night: Kara-France v Albazi Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Watch Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi full fight video highlights from their UFC Vegas 74 clash above, courtesy of the UFC and ESPN.

Kara-France vs. Albazi took place Jun3 3 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Kai Kara-France (24-10) and Amir Albazi (16-1) collided in the UFC Vegas 74 main event. The fight aired live on ESPN and ESPN+.

Catch more video highlights below.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting