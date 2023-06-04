Watch Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi full fight video highlights from their UFC Vegas 74 clash above, courtesy of the UFC and ESPN.

Kara-France vs. Albazi took place Jun3 3 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Kai Kara-France (24-10) and Amir Albazi (16-1) collided in the UFC Vegas 74 main event. The fight aired live on ESPN and ESPN+.

Catch more video highlights below.

Adding some spice to this main event



Round 2️⃣ starting now! #UFCVegas74 pic.twitter.com/Fk3n85DOWl — UFC (@ufc) June 4, 2023

Un nuevo #3 @AmirAlbazi es el vencedor de la estelar por decisión dividida #UFCVegas74 pic.twitter.com/6aAoedekmt — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) June 4, 2023