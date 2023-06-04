‘Nah bro, f*** yous’: Pros react to Amir Albazi’s decision win over Kai Kara-France at UFC Vegas 74

Most of the MMA community – and a fair amount of UFC fighters – left Saturday’s flyweight main event impressed by Amir Albazi in his first five-round bout inside the octagon. But many just didn’t feel like Albazi should’ve gotten his hand raised.

In the headliner of UFC Vegas 74, Albazi was awarded a split decision win over Kara-France in a close battle. Following the win, Albazi called for the next title shot against the winner of the upcoming co-main event of UFC 290 between Brandon Moreno and Alexandre Pantoja.

In the featherweight co-main event bout, Alex Caceres was able to outlast the zombielike toughness of Daniel Pineda — even after being knocked down in the final seconds of the bout — to earn a unanimous decision, which moved “Bruce Leeroy” to 7-1 over his eight most recent outings.

Check out how fellow UFC fighters reacted to those two matchups, along with Jim Miller’s brutal 23-second knockout of Jesse Butler in the lightweight featured bout, Karine Silva’s painful submission win over Ketlen Souza, and more.

Amir Albazi def. Kai Kara-France

Already dropped him 3x and finished this man by this time… #UFCVegas74 — Brandon (@brandonroyval) June 4, 2023

Amir needs to low kick more — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 4, 2023

Man that choke was close — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 4, 2023

3-2 Kara France that’s the score #UFCVegas74 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) June 4, 2023

Back and forth… Good scrap! #UFCFightNight74 — Walt Harris (@thebigticket205) June 4, 2023

So are we all agreeing I get next shot or what? — Brandon (@brandonroyval) June 4, 2023

KKF got that dog in him #UFCFightNight — Justin Tafa (@justin_tafa) June 4, 2023

Nah bro…

Fuck yous!!! — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) June 4, 2023

I was wrong #UFCVegas74 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) June 4, 2023

Well then… — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) June 4, 2023

Let’s gooo in ur face @darrentill2 — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 4, 2023

No way Kai won that lol @ufc bro I’m

— Trev5starjones.eth (@TrevinAJones) June 4, 2023

Don’t even want to say it but deez Judges man ‍♂️ — Justin Tafa (@justin_tafa) June 4, 2023

Also let’s fix the rankings for the flyweight division… KKF won that fight btw. — Brandon (@brandonroyval) June 4, 2023

Alex Caceres def. Daniel Pineda

Man these transitions are nice — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 4, 2023

Pineda is from Houston, his liver has seen worse #UFCFightNight — Adrian Yañez (@yanezmma) June 4, 2023

Wow what a right! Definitely FOTN potential. My goodness! #UFCVegas74 — Ode' ⭕️sbourne (@OdeOsbourne) June 4, 2023

That was a for sure fight if the night. Excitement everywhere — Brandon (@brandonroyval) June 4, 2023

That was FOTN them boys gave it everything — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) June 4, 2023

What a beautiful fight! I felt like I was watching a movie or reading a book. From the beginning of the story until the end. This is why we love this sport! #UFCVegas74 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 4, 2023

Give those boys 50gs. #UFCFightNight — Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) June 4, 2023

Jim Miller def. Jesse Butler

Wow u don’t brawl with Jim — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 4, 2023

Jim Miller is my UFC hero. I want to be like him when I’m older. Savage KO #UFCFightNight — Alex Morono (@alexmoronomma) June 4, 2023

He’s not slowing down #UFCVegas74 — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) June 4, 2023

Jim Miller just killed a man…. Again — Vinc Pichel (@FromHellPichel) June 4, 2023

Jim miller a og — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) June 4, 2023

That left hand was VICIOUS!! Sheeeesh!!#UFCVegas74 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 4, 2023

Jim has decided to unleash his KO power at this stage of his career! #UFCVegas74 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 4, 2023

Jim miller is a legend. Has gotten better with age. Admirable — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) June 4, 2023

Dangggggg Jim Miller, super violent KO OG — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) June 4, 2023

Jim Miller might fight until he’s 60 #UFCVegas74 — Jasmine Jasudavicius (@JasJasudavicius) June 4, 2023

Age is just the numbers @JimMiller_155 congratulations. #UFCVegas74 wow — Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) June 4, 2023

Jim Miller looking better than ever. 40 is the new 30. — Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) June 4, 2023

Tim Elliott def. Victor Altamirano

Hoping Tim wins so he gets on the mic… #UFCVegas74 pic.twitter.com/u7P0N5Gdx1 — Eric Nicksick (@Eric_XCMMA) June 4, 2023

If I was Tim I woulda said “and fuck you Kevin” on the way out — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) June 4, 2023

Karine Silva def. Ketlen Souza

Karine Silva is so good damn that was quick work — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) June 4, 2023

That's how you do a leglock #ufcf — Din Thomas (@DinThomas) June 4, 2023

Elizeu Zaleski def. Abubakar Nurmagomedov

Take a point! This ain’t power slap #UFC — Natan Levy ✡︎ (@Natan_Levy) June 4, 2023

Waiting for @bullyb170 to say that, that fight was a robbery. — D (@darrentill2) June 4, 2023