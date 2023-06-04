‘Nah bro, f*** yous’: Pros react to Amir Albazi’s decision win over Kai Kara-France at UFC Vegas 74

Most of the MMA community – and a fair amount of UFC fighters – left Saturday’s flyweight main event impressed by Amir Albazi in his first five-round bout inside the octagon. But many just didn’t feel like Albazi should’ve gotten his hand raised.
In the headliner of UFC Vegas 74, Albazi was awarded a split decision win over Kara-France in a close battle. Following the win, Albazi called for the next title shot against the winner of the upcoming co-main event of UFC 290 between Brandon Moreno and Alexandre Pantoja.
In the featherweight co-main event bout, Alex Caceres was able to outlast the zombielike toughness of Daniel Pineda — even after being knocked down in the final seconds of the bout — to earn a unanimous decision, which moved “Bruce Leeroy” to 7-1 over his eight most recent outings.
Check out how fellow UFC fighters reacted to those two matchups, along with Jim Miller’s brutal 23-second knockout of Jesse Butler in the lightweight featured bout, Karine Silva’s painful submission win over Ketlen Souza, and more.
Amir Albazi def. Kai Kara-France
Already dropped him 3x and finished this man by this time… #UFCVegas74— Brandon (@brandonroyval) June 4, 2023
Amir needs to low kick more— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 4, 2023
Man that choke was close— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 4, 2023
3-2 Kara France that’s the score #UFCVegas74— Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) June 4, 2023
Back and forth… Good scrap! #UFCFightNight74— Walt Harris (@thebigticket205) June 4, 2023
So are we all agreeing I get next shot or what?— Brandon (@brandonroyval) June 4, 2023
KKF got that dog in him #UFCFightNight— Justin Tafa (@justin_tafa) June 4, 2023
Nah bro…— Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) June 4, 2023
I was wrong #UFCVegas74— Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) June 4, 2023
Well then…— Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) June 4, 2023
Let’s gooo in ur face @darrentill2— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 4, 2023
No way Kai won that lol @ufc bro I’m— Trev5starjones.eth (@TrevinAJones) June 4, 2023
Don’t even want to say it but deez Judges man ♂️— Justin Tafa (@justin_tafa) June 4, 2023
Also let’s fix the rankings for the flyweight division… KKF won that fight btw.— Brandon (@brandonroyval) June 4, 2023
Alex Caceres def. Daniel Pineda
Man these transitions are nice— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 4, 2023
Pineda is from Houston, his liver has seen worse #UFCFightNight— Adrian Yañez (@yanezmma) June 4, 2023
Wow what a right! Definitely FOTN potential. My goodness! #UFCVegas74— Ode' ⭕️sbourne (@OdeOsbourne) June 4, 2023
That was a for sure fight if the night. Excitement everywhere— Brandon (@brandonroyval) June 4, 2023
That was FOTN them boys gave it everything— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) June 4, 2023
What a beautiful fight! I felt like I was watching a movie or reading a book. From the beginning of the story until the end. This is why we love this sport! #UFCVegas74— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 4, 2023
Give those boys 50gs. #UFCFightNight— Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) June 4, 2023
Jim Miller def. Jesse Butler
Wow u don’t brawl with Jim— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 4, 2023
Jim Miller is my UFC hero. I want to be like him when I’m older. Savage KO #UFCFightNight— Alex Morono (@alexmoronomma) June 4, 2023
He’s not slowing down #UFCVegas74— Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) June 4, 2023
Jim Miller just killed a man…. Again— Vinc Pichel (@FromHellPichel) June 4, 2023
Jim miller a og— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) June 4, 2023
That left hand was VICIOUS!! Sheeeesh!!#UFCVegas74— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 4, 2023
Jim has decided to unleash his KO power at this stage of his career! #UFCVegas74— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 4, 2023
Jim miller is a legend. Has gotten better with age. Admirable— Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) June 4, 2023
Dangggggg Jim Miller, super violent KO OG— Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) June 4, 2023
Jim Miller might fight until he’s 60 #UFCVegas74— Jasmine Jasudavicius (@JasJasudavicius) June 4, 2023
Age is just the numbers @JimMiller_155 congratulations. #UFCVegas74 wow— Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) June 4, 2023
Jim Miller looking better than ever. 40 is the new 30.— Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) June 4, 2023
Nice quick work @JimMiller_155 #UFCFightNight— Raphael Assuncao (@RaphaAssuncao) June 4, 2023
Tim Elliott def. Victor Altamirano
Hoping Tim wins so he gets on the mic… #UFCVegas74 pic.twitter.com/u7P0N5Gdx1— Eric Nicksick (@Eric_XCMMA) June 4, 2023
Here at #UFCVegas74 pic.twitter.com/oB9JzGyDwM— Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) June 4, 2023
If I was Tim I woulda said “and fuck you Kevin” on the way out— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) June 4, 2023
Karine Silva def. Ketlen Souza
Damnnnn!!!! #UFCVegas74— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 4, 2023
Karine Silva is so good damn that was quick work— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) June 4, 2023
That's how you do a leglock #ufcf— Din Thomas (@DinThomas) June 4, 2023
Elizeu Zaleski def. Abubakar Nurmagomedov
Take a point! This ain’t power slap #UFC— Natan Levy ✡︎ (@Natan_Levy) June 4, 2023
Waiting for @bullyb170 to say that, that fight was a robbery.— D (@darrentill2) June 4, 2023
Bad decision bro that was Abubaker— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 4, 2023
