 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Nah bro, f*** yous’: Pros react to Amir Albazi’s decision win over Kai Kara-France at UFC Vegas 74

By MMA Fighting Newswire
/ new

Most of the MMA community – and a fair amount of UFC fighters – left Saturday’s flyweight main event impressed by Amir Albazi in his first five-round bout inside the octagon. But many just didn’t feel like Albazi should’ve gotten his hand raised.

In the headliner of UFC Vegas 74, Albazi was awarded a split decision win over Kara-France in a close battle. Following the win, Albazi called for the next title shot against the winner of the upcoming co-main event of UFC 290 between Brandon Moreno and Alexandre Pantoja.

In the featherweight co-main event bout, Alex Caceres was able to outlast the zombielike toughness of Daniel Pineda — even after being knocked down in the final seconds of the bout — to earn a unanimous decision, which moved “Bruce Leeroy” to 7-1 over his eight most recent outings.

Check out how fellow UFC fighters reacted to those two matchups, along with Jim Miller’s brutal 23-second knockout of Jesse Butler in the lightweight featured bout, Karine Silva’s painful submission win over Ketlen Souza, and more.

Amir Albazi def. Kai Kara-France

Alex Caceres def. Daniel Pineda

Jim Miller def. Jesse Butler

Tim Elliott def. Victor Altamirano

Karine Silva def. Ketlen Souza

Elizeu Zaleski def. Abubakar Nurmagomedov

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting