Canelo Alvarez to face Jermell — not Jermall — Charlo in Sept. 30 showdown

Canelo Alvaez will now face Jermell Charlo — the twin brother of Jermall Charlo — on Sept. 30 in Las Vegas.

Alvarez announced the new matchup Friday on his social media accounts. The 32-year-old multi-belt champion was expected to face Jermall Charlo, but instead pivoted to meet Jermell Charlo, the undisputed super welterweight champion.

According to ESPN.com Deportes, Jermell Charlo agreed to the fight when his twin brother said he needed more time to prepare for the bout after sitting on the sidelines the past two years. Jermall Charlo is the current WBC middleweight champ and most recently defended the belt against Juan Macias Montiel in 2021.

Jermell Charlo, who in May 2022 defended his super welterweight titles against Brian Castano in a rematch, will move up 14 pounds to challenge Alvarez, a top-10 pound-for-pound star and the super middleweight champion at 168 pounds.

Alvarez most recently appeared in the ring in May, outpointing John Ryder to defend his titles. It was his second straight since a loss to Dmitry Bivol at light heavyweight.

The event’s venue has not been announced.