UFC Vegas 76 preview show: Can Sean Strickland sneak into the middleweight title picture?

By MMA Fighting Newswire
Sean Strickland headlines his fifth event at UFC APEX and given his results and notoriety, is it possible that the controversial middleweight contender might actually find himself in a title shot with a win over Abusupiyan Magomedov? Champion Israel Adesanya has mentioned Strickland in the past and he needs a challenger soon…

MMA Fighting’s Alexander K. Lee, Jed Meshew, and José Youngs break down the latest show from the UFC’s Las Vegas facility, from the weekend’s main event to an intriguing lightweight co-headliner between Damir Ismagulov and Grant Dawson, plus the return of one-time interim title challenger Kevin Lee and top welterweight prospect Michael Morales.

