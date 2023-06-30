Sean Brady out of UFC 290; Jack Della Maddalena ready to fight ‘anyone’ from 170 to 185 pounds

The UFC 290 card has taken a hit just over one week out from the event as Sean Brady has been forced out of his welterweight matchup against rising star Jack Della Maddalena.

Multiple people with knowledge of the situation confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Friday with Brady also posting a photo of himself receiving fluids or medicine on Instagram along with the caption ‘Day 4.’ News of Brady’s withdrawal was first reported on Twitter.

In the wake of the news that Brady was out, Della Maddalena is anxiously awaiting word on a potential replacement with the Australian fighter willing to fight “anyone” from 170 to 185 pounds, per his camp in a message to MMA Fighting.

As of now, the UFC hasn’t secured a potential opponent for Della Maddelena, who currently sports a perfect 4-0 record in the octagon with all first-round finishes.

Della Maddalena has been touted as a future title contender but rather than wait for a ranked opponent or compete at a later date, he’s staying in Las Vegas with hopes that he’ll still get to fight on July 8.

As for Brady, the unfortunate news comes after he was also forced out of his previously scheduled fight against Michel Pereira in March. The Philadelphia native has been waiting to bounce back from his first career loss after the fell to Belal Muhammad this past October.

Now it appears Brady will have to wait until a later date to attempt to put himself back in the win column after being forced out of UFC 290 while Della Maddalena awaits word on still potentially competing in a different fight.

Mike Heck contributed to this report