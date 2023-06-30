UFC Vegas 76 weigh-in results: Sean Strickland, Abusupiyan Magomedov set for main event

Sean Strickland and Abusupiyan Magomedov were all business at the official weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 76.

Strickland was the first fighter to weigh in Friday morning, with his opponent Magomedov stepping to the scale shortly after. Both middleweight contenders successfully hit the mark for Saturday’s main event, coming in at 186 pounds (utilizing the one-pound allowance for non-title bouts).

The two led off a rapid-fire set of weigh-ins that saw all 24 fighters competing Saturday at UFC APEX in Las Vegas successfully make weight. According to UFC officials, the fighters set the record for the fastest weigh-in ever, clocking in at right around 30 minutes.

In the co-main event, lightweights Damir Ismagulov and Grant Dawson face off. Both weighed in at 186 pounds.

Also of note, the returning Kevin Lee hit the welterweight mark at 171 pounds for his bout with Rinat Fakhretdinov, also 171. Their contest closes out the preliminary portion of the card.

See official UFC Vegas 76 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Sean Strickland (186) vs. Abusupiyan Magomedov (186)

Damir Ismagulov (156) vs. Grant Dawson (156)

Max Griffin (170.5) vs. Michael Morales (170.5)

Ariane Lipski (126) vs. Melissa Gatto (125.5)

Ismael Bonfim (156) vs. Benoit Saint Denis (156)

Brunno Ferreira (185) vs. Nursulton Ruziboev (183.5)

Preliminary Card (ESPN, ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Kevin Lee (171) vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov (171)

Yana Santos (144.5) vs. Karol Rosa (146)

Joanderson Brito (145.5) vs. Westin Wilson (146)

Guram Kutateladze (155) vs. Elves Brener (155)

Ivana Petrovic (125.5) vs. Luana Carolina (126)

Alexandr Romanov (264) vs. Blagoy Ivanov (259)