KSI issues ultimatum to ‘delusional piece of s***’ Tommy Fury over boxing negotiations

The rumored fight between KSI and Tommy Fury is in jeopardy.

For weeks, rumors have circulated that a boxing match between KSI and Tommy Fury was all but a done deal and would take place later this year at an unconfirmed location. Unfortunately, “all but a done deal” isn’t the same as contracts signed, and on Friday, KSI posted to his YouTube, saying that negotiations have stalled, and laying into Fury.

“Welp, ladies and gentlemen, I don’t think this fight is happening anymore,” KSI said. “Tommy Fury is simply being difficult, making this four-month negotiation an absolute chore. We agreed on all terms, we agreed on paying you exactly what you asked for, we agreed the amount of rounds, we agreed to fight at 180 with no rehydration clause, we also agree to fight in your hometown, Manchester. We agreed on all of that and then you chose to move the goal posts yet again! Now you’re demanding that we fight at 185, or we’re not fighting at all!

“What the f*** is wrong with you? You’re meant to be the fighter. Don’t tell me you’re chatting s***, you’ve literally said this in an interview. So why are you saying one thing in front of the camera and another thing behind the camera? You literally sound like Jake Paul, constantly just chatting bulls***, left, right, and center. Tommy, you fight at light-heavyweight! That’s 175lbs! But when it comes to fighting me, the YouTuber, it has to be 185lbs? You’re the one that’s been boxing his whole life! You’re the one with the fighting family! You’re the one with Fury as your surname! So what is this nonsense that you’re trying to pull off now?”

While Fury has spent the majority of his boxing career at the 175-pound light heavyweight limit, his recent fight with Jake Paul was contested at 185 pounds. However, as KSI showed in his own video, Fury previously stated that 180 pound would be fine with him. Assuming that is no longer the case, the two appear to have reached an impasse, one KSI is content to walk away from.

“Tommy, I think you need to realize who the f*** you’re talking to,” KSI said. “I don’t need to do this. I don’t need to fight. I choose to fight. So I want you to listen you delusional piece of s***. You’re disrespecting me and that’s pissing me off. Sign the contract as it is or else I’m fighting someone else. I’m tired of this back and forth with your stupid-ass team, and I damn well know that you’re not going to be getting that type of money anywhere else, not even Saudi Arabia. You have until Monday, July 3, 6 P.M. to sign the contract. If you don’t sign it, I’m moving on, that’s that. Remember, you need me, I definitely do not need you.”

KSI and Fury have circled each other for months, following Fury’s upset win over Jake Paul in February. KSI most recently had a No-Contest with Joe Fournier after an accidental elbow strike knocked Fournier out in the second round of their boxing match in May.

