Heck of a Morning: Where does Marlon Vera go after Henry Cejudo withdrawal from UFC 292?

Henry Cejudo announced on Thursday that a shoulder injury has scratched him from his UFC 292 matchup with Marlon Vera in Boston. While Vera is calling for a fight with Petr Yan, if the former champion is not available, should Vera remain on the card to face another ranked bantamweight?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to Cejudo’s withdrawal and where Vera could go after losing a big-time matchup. Additionally, listener questions include UFC 290, Ilia Topuria’s title hopes after his big win over Josh Emmett, Aljamain Sterling possibly moving to 145 pounds after facing Sean O’Malley, the MMA media landscape, the best play-by-play announcers in sports, how Jim Ross would fare calling UFC fights, how Jon Anik would do calling WWE matches, and much more.

