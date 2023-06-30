Marlon Vera has two-word response to Henry Cejudo fight cancellation, calls out Petr Yan

Marlon Vera just lost out on a big fight with Henry Cejudo and he really only had one thing to say about it.

“Well... f***.”

Following the news that a shoulder injury has forced Cejudo out of their upcoming fight at UFC 292, Vera took to social media to offer a short response, which you can watch below.

pic.twitter.com/rlTdO2Ch8e — C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) June 29, 2023

Vera — No. 8 at bantamweight in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings — isn’t dwelling on the bad news for long though as he followed up that tweet with a callout of two-time UFC champion Petr Yan.

Yan step up — C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) June 30, 2023

Yan (No. 5) is in the midst of a career-worst slump having dropped three straight fights to Merab Dvalishvili, Sean O’Malley, and Aljamain Sterling. He won the UFC bantamweight title at UFC 251 before losing it via controversial disqualification to Sterling in his first title defense at UFC 259.

Vera also looks to get back on track after a split-decision loss to Cory Sandhagen this past March snapped a four-fight win streak. The Ecuadorian standout has won 10 of his past 13 fights.