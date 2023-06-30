Video: MLB home run king Barry Bonds receives blue belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu

Barry Bonds can add another achievement to his legendary list of accolades.

MLB’s all-time leader in home runs officially took his Brazilian jiu-jitsu training to the next level this week as he received his blue belt from coach John J. Janero at Evolve Training Center in San Francisco. Bonds, 58, wore a wide smile as “Coach J” tied the belt around his waist.

See video of the promotion below (originally posted on the Evolve Training Center Instagram).

Barry Bonds, the MLB's all-time home run leader, was promoted to a Brazilian jiu-jitsu blue belt



(via evolvetrainingcenter/IG, h/t @marcraimondi)pic.twitter.com/yuQVCi6AZQ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 30, 2023

In a short speech given prior to Janero awarding Bonds his belt, Janero referred to the retired baseball superstar as his “idol.”

Bonds is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in baseball history and holds the record for the most home runs ever by an MLB player (762), though the latter half of his career was marked by rampant accusations of steroid use (Bonds failed one drug test during his career in 2007, testing positive for amphetamines).

The seven-time MVP starred for the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Francisco Giants, and during a stretch from 2001-2004, Bonds put up unrivaled hitting numbers, including racking up 73 home runs in 2001, a single-season MLB record.