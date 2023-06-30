UFC Vegas 76 weigh-in video

At the UFC Vegas 76 weigh-ins, all 24 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Las Vegas will step on the scale Friday. MMA Fighting will have a live stream of the official weigh-ins available above, courtesy of mixedmartialarts.com, plus highlights of the weigh-ins, which can be seen below.

In the main event, Sean Strickland and Abusupiyan Magomedov can weigh no more than 186 pounds, the maximum allowed for their non-title middleweight fight.

The UFC Vegas 76 official weigh-ins are expected to begin at 12 p.m. ET.

Check out UFC Vegas 76 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Sean Strickland vs. Abusupiyan Magomedov

Damir Ismagulov vs. Grant Dawson

Max Griffin vs. Michael Morales

Ariane Lipski vs. Melissa Gatto

Ismael Bonfim vs. Benoit Saint Denis

Brunno Ferreira vs. Nursulton Ruziboev

Preliminary Card (ESPN, ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Kevin Lee vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov

Yana Santos vs. Karol Rosa

Joanderson Brito vs. Westin Wilson

Guram Kutateladze vs. Elves Brener

Ivana Petrovic vs. Luana Carolina

Alexandr Romanov vs. Blagoy Ivanov