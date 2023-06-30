Brandon Royval has ‘unfinished business’ with Brandon Moreno and Alexandre Pantoja, staying ready for both as backup at UFC 290

Brandon Royval has a lot riding on the UFC 290 co-main event, even if he’s not scheduled to compete in that fight.

Currently on a three-fight winning streak in the flyweight division, the 30-year-old contender effectively demanded a backup role for the upcoming title fight between reigning champion Brandon Moreno and Alexandre Pantoja when they meet on July 8 in Las Vegas.

While there’s almost no chance he’ll actually fight that night, Royval has put himself through a rigorous training camp to prepare for the possibility, hoping to secure the next title shot opportunity against the winner.

“I’m going to go out there and make weight on July 7 and be ready to fight anyways,” Royval told MMA Fighting. “I’ve been preparing for these fights no matter what and I’m excited to see how it shapes up and what happens in this flyweight division. I’m excited to fight the winner.

“Technically I’m not fighting either one of them right now. I can add all the cool things I want in my training camp. It’s been one of the more fun training camps that I’ve had. That being said, you never know what’s going to happen. I have a game plan, I’m preparing to fight both of these guys and I don’t wish ill will on anybody but if something does happen, I’ll be there and I’ll be ready to go.”

Fighting for a UFC title is really what matters most. But Royval won’t ignore the obvious history he shares with both fighters competing in the UFC 290 co-main event.

The first loss of his UFC career came against Moreno in a fight where Royval suffered a shoulder injury that led to a TKO stoppage in the opening round. In his very next outing, he fell in what he counts as his only legitimate UFC loss when he was finished by Pantoja in the second round via rear-naked choke submission.

That’s why Royval isn’t all that concerned about who wins between Moreno and Pantoja, because he’s got plenty of reason to get either one of those back.

“I think Moreno has made some big adjustments in his career but I want to fight Pantoja more because he’s the only person in my career that’s ever fully beaten me, that’s ever finished me, that’s ever gotten an actual win over me,” Royval said. “I really don’t count Moreno’s win and I definitely don’t count it as a finish because I was on top of the man before my [shoulder] dislocated. I think in my head, I want to fight Pantoja more. I want that one back more. I’m in the Moreno shoes where I’m just trying to get this back because I know I can win that fight.

“That being said, what’s the bigger fight and what’s bigger for my career or a bigger possibility? It’s Moreno. I think that’s the money fight. That guy is super popular, he’s done a lot of good things for the division and if I want to ultimately make more money and get more fans, I think tapping into his fan base would be the best case scenario.”

Fighting Pantoja might mean more to him but Royval has just as much motivation for a potential showdown with Moreno just because that fight will always read as a loss on his record. Without immediately remembering the fight, it takes some research to know that Royval suffered a devastating injury during the fight that left him compromised.

If Pantoja is all about vengeance, a showdown with Moreno is a chance to finish a fight that was started two years ago.

“If Moreno wins, that’s what I’m going to say — it’s unfinished business,” Royval said. “Me and him have unfinished business and he knows it. You can’t really feel too satisfied with that win. I feel like me and him are from the same mind state. I like to go out there and finish people and make statements and I want to leave no doubt who the winner of that fight was and there’s doubt. There’s reasonable doubt in there so I would want to get that one back, too.

“It’s an exciting fight. I bring fireworks, he brings fireworks. That’s the big fight in the division. He’s the big fight in the division and I want that ultimately.”

Because the flyweight title fight is scheduled in July, Royval recognizes that even in a best case scenario he wouldn’t likely get a chance to face the winner until late 2023. But that’s a gamble he’s willing to make.

Royval has never been the kind of person to turn down opportunities, but if he’s being promised a shot at gold, he’ll gladly sit and wait, especially after going through an entire training camp to get ready for the chance that he might fight at UFC 290.

“I’ve been waiting 15 years of my life for a title shot. I’ll be patient,” Royval said. “I’ll be cool and I’ll keep growing along the way. I’m willing to wait. I’ve been waiting my whole entire life for this moment. I’ve been waiting my whole entire life to become the No. 1 contender. I wouldn’t even say I’ve been waiting. I’ve been making this happen, making statements and I’ve been waiting to have this come to fruition.

“So if they want me to wait six months, f*** it, I have money saved. I’ll wait to make my dreams come true.”