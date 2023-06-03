UFC Vegas 74 video: Jim Miller demolishes Jesse Butler with devastating 23-second knockout

Jim Miller wasn’t getting paid by the hour on Saturday because he made quick work of newcomer Jesse Butler with a blistering 23-second knockout at UFC Vegas 74.

It was a jaw-dropping performance from Miller, who extended his record for the most wins in UFC history to 25 with his latest victory. Butler, who accepted the bout on just two days’ notice after Jared Gordon was deemed ineligible to compete, was already fighting an uphill battle against one of the most durable and respected veterans in the game.

As soon as the action got started, Butler was swinging for the fences but that just allowed Miller to return fire with more power and better accuracy. After he pushed Butler back towards the cage, Miller unleashed a brutal left hook that connected flush on the chin.

In rapid-fire succession, Miller then threw a left uppercut behind it that snapped Butler’s head back as he folded in half on his way to the ground. Butler laid unconscious for several moments but thankfully he was able to get back to his feet and make it out of the octagon on his own power.

“I appreciate the heck out of Jesse, he came in here on just over two days’ notice,” Miller said about his opponent. “I had a great camp, feeling good. When I’m on, I am dangerous for anybody in the world.”

The knockout also went to the top of Miller’s resume as the fastest finish in his career, which tops a 58-second submission he scored against Clay Guida back in 2019

The win also puts Miller one step closer towards his ultimate goal to compete at UFC 300, although judging by his demeanor and performance on Saturday, he might stick around well past that historic date as well.

“I put the goal out there to get to [UFC] 300,” Miller said. “I want to end my career the way I started my career and that’s fighting as often as I can. At this point in my career, I just want to have good fights.”