UFC Vegas 74 video: Karine Silva pops Ketlen Souza’s knee with gruesome leg lock submission

Karine Silva added yet another finish to her resume at the expense of Ketlen Souza’s knee with one of the most gruesome submissions in recent history.

It all went down in the opening round at UFC Vegas 74 after Silva sat back to engage in a leg lock position and it appeared she was going for an ankle lock. Before she could really latch onto the position or perhaps transition to a heel hook, Silva twisted her body to put torque on Souza’s leg.

A second later, Souza’s knee visibly popped from the submission and she tapped out almost immediately as she laid on the ground for several moments still writhing in pain. Souza eventually got up again but needed the assistance of her coaches and trainers to limp out of the octagon after the devastating conclusion to the fight.

As for Silva, she pulled off one of the most unique submissions, which was officially ruled as a kneebar with the end coming at 1:35 in the opening round.

“This is a position we train a lot,” Silva said afterwards. “I do it to the side, I was looking for the heel hook. I looked down and I saw a pop and I let go.”

Slow motion replays didn’t make it any easier to see the damage done to Souza’s leg but it was certainly a creative finish from Silva as she earns her second straight submission win in the UFC.

Overall, Silva boasts a 16-4 record with all 16 wins coming by way of knockout or submission, which is a remarkable resume. As for Souza, the full extent of the damage done to her knee probably won’t be known until she undergoes an MRI with her physicians.