KSW Colosseum 2 video: Mariusz Pudzianowski knocked out by Artur Szpilka

Once Artur Szpilka got space and time to punch, he put former strongman Mariusz Pudzianowski on the canvas for good at KSW Colosseum 2.

Pudzianowski smothered Szpilka on the canvas after a quick takedown in the first round. Things might have stayed that way had Szpilka not found his feet in the second frame, denying an early attempt to put him down. When Pudzianowski nonetheless charged ahead, swinging wild hooks, Szpilka’s more accurate shots clipped his muscular foe.

With a quick left and right hook, Pudzianowski crumpled face-first on the canvas, and follow-up shots forced referee Marc Goddard to intervene just 31 seconds into the second round, giving Szpilka the TKO win.

Check out the finish below, courtesy of KSW.

It was the second straight loss for the 46-year-old Pudzianowski, who was stopped in the first by MMA vet Mamed Khalidov. The Polish MMA star is now 17-9 in the KSW cage, a consistent draw for the promotion but an uneven performer in the cage.

Szpilka upped his MMA record to 3-0 after eight years of professional boxing experience, where he fell prey to Deontay Wilder and Derek Chisora in between wins against unheralded competition.