 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

KSW Colosseum 2 video: Fighter faceplants after getting knocked out from mount position

By MMA Fighting Newswire
/ new

Getting mount position is widely considered the second-most dominant position in MMA, but Patryk Tołkaczewski found out the hard way that isn’t always true on the KSW Colosseum 2 prelims.

A bare-knuckle boxer by trade, Tołkaczewski wisely got opponent Krzysztof Głowacki to the canvas and then quickly took mount position. From there, he did the thing you’re supposed to do with the position by looking for punching opportunities. What he didn’t count on was Głowacki’s power from the bottom.

With a left hook to the jaw, Głowacki defied physics and knocked Tołkaczewski out cold, sending him face-first to the canvas at the 1:33 mark of the opening frame in Saturday’s pay-per-view event at the 58,000-seat PGE Narodowy in Warsaw, Poland.

Check out a highlight of the wild finish below, courtesy of KSW.

Głowacki picked up his first win in the MMA cage, while Tołkaczewski’s cage career got off to a really rough start.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting