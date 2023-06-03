KSW Colosseum 2 video: Fighter faceplants after getting knocked out from mount position

Getting mount position is widely considered the second-most dominant position in MMA, but Patryk Tołkaczewski found out the hard way that isn’t always true on the KSW Colosseum 2 prelims.

A bare-knuckle boxer by trade, Tołkaczewski wisely got opponent Krzysztof Głowacki to the canvas and then quickly took mount position. From there, he did the thing you’re supposed to do with the position by looking for punching opportunities. What he didn’t count on was Głowacki’s power from the bottom.

With a left hook to the jaw, Głowacki defied physics and knocked Tołkaczewski out cold, sending him face-first to the canvas at the 1:33 mark of the opening frame in Saturday’s pay-per-view event at the 58,000-seat PGE Narodowy in Warsaw, Poland.

Check out a highlight of the wild finish below, courtesy of KSW.

KNOCKED OUT from FULL MOUNT!



Former WBO cruiserweight champ Krzysztof Głowacki is dangerous from anywhere!!



XTB #KSWColosseum2 pic.twitter.com/7pZI71yaPX — KSW (@KSW_MMA) June 3, 2023

Głowacki picked up his first win in the MMA cage, while Tołkaczewski’s cage career got off to a really rough start.