Video: Greg Hardy knocked out at Team Combat League event

Greg Hardy had a rough night.

The former UFC fighter was knocked out in the 17th round as part of the Dallas Enforcers in a Team Combat League match at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn. on Friday night.

Greg Hardy got dropped twice in Team Combat League boxing pic.twitter.com/NSB9KDQeF2 — Fight Lounge (@fightlounge_) June 3, 2023

After getting dropped earlier in the 17th round, Hardy seemed to rally before Alexander Flores put him away for good less than a minute later.

Hardy suffered his first Team Combat League loss at the event. His record is now 2-1.

In Hardy’s defense, Flores has much more experience in the ring, posting an 18-3-1 record in pro boxing. Hardy was just 2-0.

Hardy departed the UFC last spring after his third straight loss.