Video: Greg Hardy knocked out at Team Combat League event

By MMA Fighting Newswire
Greg Hardy had a rough night.

The former UFC fighter was knocked out in the 17th round as part of the Dallas Enforcers in a Team Combat League match at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn. on Friday night.

After getting dropped earlier in the 17th round, Hardy seemed to rally before Alexander Flores put him away for good less than a minute later.

Hardy suffered his first Team Combat League loss at the event. His record is now 2-1.

In Hardy’s defense, Flores has much more experience in the ring, posting an 18-3-1 record in pro boxing. Hardy was just 2-0.

Hardy departed the UFC last spring after his third straight loss.

