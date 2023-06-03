KSW Colosseum 2 Results: Khalidov vs. Askham 3

MMA Fighting has KSW Colosseum 2 results for the Khalidov vs. Askham 3 fight card and more from the PGE Narodowy in Warsaw, Poland on Saturday night.
In the main event, former KSW middleweight and light heavyweight champion Mamed Khalidov and former KSW middleweight champion Scott Askham face off in a trilogy fight. Askham defeated Khalidov via unanimous decision in their first meeting in 2019. Khalidov scored a 36-second knockout in the 2020 rematch to capture the KSW middleweight title.
The card also features two title fights and a main card bout between five-time world’s strongest man Mariusz Pudzianowski against former WBC title contender Artur Szpilka. An audience of more than 45,000 people is expected to be in attendance for the event.
Check out the KSW Colosseum 2 results below.
Fight Card (KSWTV.com PPV at 1 p.m. ET)
Mamed Khalidov vs. Scott Askham
Marian Ziolkowski vs. Salahdine Parnasse
Mariusz Pudzianowski vs. Artur Szpilka
Pawel Pawlak vs. Tomasz Romanowski
Arek Wrzosek vs. Bogdan Stoica
Michal Materla vs. Radoslaw Paczuski
Jakub Wiklacz vs. Werlleson Martins
Roman Szymanski vs. Valeriu Mircea
Daniel Rutkowski vs. Adam Soldaev
Maciej Kazieczko vs. Leo Brichta
Krzysztof Głowacki vs. Patryk Tołkaczewski
