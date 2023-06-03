KSW Colosseum 2 Results: Khalidov vs. Askham 3

MMA Fighting has KSW Colosseum 2 results for the Khalidov vs. Askham 3 fight card and more from the PGE Narodowy in Warsaw, Poland on Saturday night.

In the main event, former KSW middleweight and light heavyweight champion Mamed Khalidov and former KSW middleweight champion Scott Askham face off in a trilogy fight. Askham defeated Khalidov via unanimous decision in their first meeting in 2019. Khalidov scored a 36-second knockout in the 2020 rematch to capture the KSW middleweight title.

The card also features two title fights and a main card bout between five-time world’s strongest man Mariusz Pudzianowski against former WBC title contender Artur Szpilka. An audience of more than 45,000 people is expected to be in attendance for the event.

Check out the KSW Colosseum 2 results below.

Fight Card (KSWTV.com PPV at 1 p.m. ET)

Mamed Khalidov vs. Scott Askham

Marian Ziolkowski vs. Salahdine Parnasse

Mariusz Pudzianowski vs. Artur Szpilka

Pawel Pawlak vs. Tomasz Romanowski

Arek Wrzosek vs. Bogdan Stoica

Michal Materla vs. Radoslaw Paczuski

Jakub Wiklacz vs. Werlleson Martins

Roman Szymanski vs. Valeriu Mircea

Daniel Rutkowski vs. Adam Soldaev

Maciej Kazieczko vs. Leo Brichta

Krzysztof Głowacki vs. Patryk Tołkaczewski