UFC Vegas 74 Results: Kara-France vs. Albazi

UFC Vegas 74 results for the Kara-France vs. Albazi fight card from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday night.
In the main event, Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi square off in a flyweight contest. Kara-France snapped a three-fight win streak by losing his bid for the interim UFC flyweight title in his most recent fight, while Albazi is a perfect 4-0 under the UFC umbrella.
Featherweights Alex Caceres and Daniel Pineda collide in the co-main event.
UFC Vegas 74 results
Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET)
Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi
Alex Caceres vs. Daniel Pineda
Tim Elliott vs. Victor Altamirano
Elizeu Zaleski vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov
Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)
Daniel Santos vs. Johnny Munoz
Andrei Arlovski vs. Don’Tale Mayes
John Castaneda vs. Muin Gafurov
Jamie Mullarkey vs. Muhammad Naimov
Da’mon Blackshear vs. Luan Lacerda
