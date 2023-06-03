UFC Vegas 74 Results: Kara-France vs. Albazi

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 74 results for the Kara-France vs. Albazi fight card, a live blog for the main event, and more from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

In the main event, Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi square off in a flyweight contest. Kara-France snapped a three-fight win streak by losing his bid for the interim UFC flyweight title in his most recent fight, while Albazi is a perfect 4-0 under the UFC umbrella.

Featherweights Alex Caceres and Daniel Pineda collide in the co-main event.

Check out the UFC Vegas 74 results below.

Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET)

Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi

Alex Caceres vs. Daniel Pineda

Jim Miller vs. Jesse Butler

Tim Elliott vs. Victor Altamirano

Karine Silva vs. Ketlen Souza

Elizeu Zaleski vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)

Daniel Santos vs. Johnny Munoz

Andrei Arlovski vs. Don’Tale Mayes

John Castaneda vs. Muin Gafurov

Jamie Mullarkey vs. Muhammad Naimov

Elise Reed vs. Jinh Yu Frey

Da’mon Blackshear vs. Luan Lacerda

Philipe Lins vs. Maxim Grishin